Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,774 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $1,571,000.

Shares of UAPR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 89,328 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.23.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

