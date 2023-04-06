Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $53.64. 951,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

