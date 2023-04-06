Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $29.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,586.51. 122,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,677.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,501.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,143.15.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

