Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.92 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $334.60. 1,252,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,558. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

