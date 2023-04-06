Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

