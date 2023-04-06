Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $426,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,774.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

