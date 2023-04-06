Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Alan I. Edrick bought 13,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan I. Edrick bought 13,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,402.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

