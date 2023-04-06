Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

