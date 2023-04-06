Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

