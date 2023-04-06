Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 4,905 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $214,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,108 shares of company stock worth $1,607,174. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

