Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 455 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,280 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WSM opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

