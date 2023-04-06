Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $35.96. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 6,905 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
