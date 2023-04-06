GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,370,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,630,780 shares.The stock last traded at $38.02 and had previously closed at $37.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 19.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of GSK by 35.7% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GSK by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 448,972 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

