Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.00

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.00 and last traded at C$43.57, with a volume of 2069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.65.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is -35.16%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Stories

