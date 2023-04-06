H2O DAO (H2O) Market Cap Hits $26.88 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $26.88 million and $262,255.49 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

