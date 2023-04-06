Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,848 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

