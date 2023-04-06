Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 340,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

