Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 264,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,946,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hayward Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $258.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,273,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,879,623 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

