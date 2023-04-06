HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $40,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $271.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.95 and a 200-day moving average of $236.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

