Head-To-Head Contrast: Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) vs. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35% BankUnited 21.78% 11.08% 0.78%

Volatility and Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.11 $9.00 million $3.95 6.96 BankUnited $1.31 billion 1.19 $284.97 million $3.55 5.88

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayne Savings Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wayne Savings Bancshares and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 3 3 1 0 1.71

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $35.38, indicating a potential upside of 69.42%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats BankUnited on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.