Head-To-Head Survey: Grab (GRAB) vs. Its Competitors

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grab to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grab and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 769 4704 10063 252 2.62

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.61%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grab and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -7.09 Grab Competitors $4.00 billion $52.57 million -21.26

Grab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -38.47% -145.00% -3.45%

Summary

Grab competitors beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

