Head-To-Head Survey: Grab (GRAB) vs. Its Competitors

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grab to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grab and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grab
|1
|2
|8
|0
|2.64
|Grab Competitors
|769
|4704
|10063
|252
|2.62
Grab presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.61%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than its competitors.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Grab and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grab
|$1.43 billion
|-$1.68 billion
|-7.09
|Grab Competitors
|$4.00 billion
|$52.57 million
|-21.26
Grab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Grab has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Grab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grab
|-117.45%
|-23.71%
|-16.61%
|Grab Competitors
|-38.47%
|-145.00%
|-3.45%
Summary
Grab competitors beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
