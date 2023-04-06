Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.15 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $63.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00063702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,828 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,829.64419 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06794619 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $63,755,910.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

