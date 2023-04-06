HedgeTrade (HEDG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $27.61 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $1,274.55 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

