Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $69.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $716.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

