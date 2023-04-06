Hermez Network Price Tops $4.96 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $181.20 million and approximately $243,510.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00017709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

