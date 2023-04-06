Heska (HSKA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) recently:

4/4/2023 – Heska had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Heska was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/3/2023 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/16/2023 – Heska is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00.

3/1/2023 – Heska had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $119.00 to $129.00.

Heska Price Performance

HSKA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.34. 365,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. Heska Co. has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Heska

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

