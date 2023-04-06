HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $28.16 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $28.16 million and approximately $389,971.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01010048 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $421,304.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

