High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.28. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 21,377 shares.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 7.06.

High Arctic Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

