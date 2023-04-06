HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.52. 5,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy makes up about 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

