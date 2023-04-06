Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

NYSE HLT opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

