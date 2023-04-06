Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.
Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE HLT opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
