Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Shares Up 3.6%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

