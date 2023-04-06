Hofer & Associates. Inc Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 447,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

