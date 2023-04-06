Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. 984,375 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

