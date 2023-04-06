Hofer & Associates. Inc Sells 10,621 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Hofer & Associates. Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,201. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

