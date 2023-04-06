Hofer & Associates. Inc Takes $223,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $623.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $612.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.73. The company has a market cap of $260.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

