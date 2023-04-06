Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Reduced by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,011. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

