Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.92

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.92 and traded as high as $19.14. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 45,233 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $207.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 138,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
