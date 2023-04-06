Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 17,216 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZON. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,586,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,504 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 963,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 507,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 429,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

