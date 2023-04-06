Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 453,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,460,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.32. 443,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.58.

