Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.91. 488,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.