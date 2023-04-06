Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.87.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.81 and its 200 day moving average is $301.71. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

