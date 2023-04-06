Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.54. 293,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,277. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

