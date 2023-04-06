Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $68.80. 2,026,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

