Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.14. 1,506,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,726. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

