Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $615.48

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 615.48 ($7.64) and traded as high as GBX 700.40 ($8.70). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 689.40 ($8.56), with a volume of 1,353,054 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.20) to GBX 580 ($7.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.80) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.88) to GBX 800 ($9.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.47).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 700.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 616.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,230.77%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($197,010.23). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,555.89). Also, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($197,010.23). Insiders purchased a total of 28,122 shares of company stock worth $18,946,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

