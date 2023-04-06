Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.64

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huabao International (HUIHY)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.