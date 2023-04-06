Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5,251.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 60.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

HUM stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $519.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,322. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.89.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

