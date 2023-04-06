Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.84. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Humanigen by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Humanigen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

