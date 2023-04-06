Humanscape Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.19 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $15.19 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

