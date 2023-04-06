ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGE Energy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

MGE Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGEE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $78.32. 36,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.